Welcome To Waiheke: Paradise At The Bottom Of The World

Photo: Nicholas Carlson

I flew down to Auckland, New Zealand last Thursday with no plans for the weekend.By that evening, I’d met some locals.



By Sunday afternoon, I was with one of them, 35 minutes from the city, off the coast of a small island called Waiheke, reeling in ocean salmon and snapper.

Before I went out there for myself, Kiwis would describe Waiheke to me, a New Yorker, as their equivalent of the Hamptons or Martha’s Vineyard.

It’s a fair comparison.

Like those places, Waiheke is a vacationer ‘s island – with a population of about 5,000 in the winter (now) and more than 20,000 in summer.

But unlike those places, Waiheke is full of Kiwis. And nothing beats Kiwi hospitality.

