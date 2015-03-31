Welcome to Twitter, Ben Bernanke!

The former Fed Chair, Ben Bernanke, has joined the masses on Twitter, mostly, it seems, to promote posts on his new Brookings Institution blog.

The account, @benbernanke, has existed since 2009, but until today it was a locked account with zero tweets and zero following.

This is Bernanke’s first tweet:

Introducing my new blog on economics, finance, and sometimes baseball: http://t.co/xQ5qTeB9UP

— Ben Bernanke (@benbernanke) March 30, 2015



We’re sure it’s only a matter of time before he also joins Finance Ello

