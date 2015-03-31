Welcome to Twitter, Ben Bernanke!

Shane Ferro

The former Fed Chair, Ben Bernanke, has joined the masses on Twitter, mostly, it seems, to promote posts on his new Brookings Institution blog.

The account, @benbernanke, has existed since 2009, but until today it was a locked account with zero tweets and zero following.

This is Bernanke’s first tweet:



We’re sure it’s only a matter of time before he also joins Finance Ello.

Screen Shot 2015 03 30 at 9.07.33 AMTwitter/@benbernanke

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.