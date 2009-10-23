Welcome To The Growing Tribes Of China

Mckinsey has created a rather unique China ‘ClusterMap’, as a way of identifying the most relevant economic and cultural units within the enormous, diverse, and rapidly changing country.



The result is an understanding of the country’s economy and consumer potential as a collection of distinct mini-economies, perhaps even mini-states or nations, within the larger Chinese one. For example, attitudes towards individualism can vary by, and be due to, which cluster people live in.

Furthermore, the consulting firm argues that these groupings are becoming rapidly more significant vs. city-based segmentation of the country alone.

Check out the entire Mckinsey Chinese consumer piece here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.