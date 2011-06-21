Welcome To The Sports Dead Zone

We’re not the first to say it and we won’t be the last, but we just received a painful reminder of how this is the worst time of the year to be a sports fan.



The NBA and NHL just wrapped up terrific postseasons, but they’re done for a while. Maybe a long while, in basketball’s case.

The NBA Draft (featuring one of the least interesting classes in years) is Thursday, but it may be a long time before any of them sees an NBA court.

We’re still months away from the start of big time college sports. (The College World Series has too many brackets and aluminium to hold the nation’s attention.)

Wimbledon? Yawn. Can we skip ahead to Nadal vs. Federer again?

The U.S. Open was an (impressive) blow out, but now the golf world sits on its hands praying that a limping Tiger can make a go of it next month.

Yes, we still have baseball and going to the ballpark is really one of the best ways to spend any summer afternoon or evening. Unfortunately, we’re in the lamest stretch of the baseball season — after the early season surprises have worn off, but before the All-Star Break and the second-half pennant races. (The sports also just lost its best player for the next month.)

Unlike last summer, there’s no World Cup. (There is the Women’s World Cup starting Sunday, but don’t expect it dominate your life the way South Africa 2010 did.) Unlike next summer, there’s no Olympics. The only NFL news is that there is no NFL news.

Which is what makes this piece by NFL.com’s Steve Wyche particularly sad. With no training camps and no free agency, football writers have struggled to find stories to file. So Wyche made one up, suggesting that Brett Favre would be an attractive option for teams that need a quarterback who is used to taking his summers off.

To be fair to Favre, this one is not his fault. (For once.) Neither he nor his agent is floating this idea, and Wyche includes four other retired veterans (Kurt Warner, Warrick Dunn, Antonio Pierce, and Jamal Lewis) who could also be “interesting” replacements, despite having an approximate 0% chance of playing in the NFL next season.

He’s not even examining possible strategies or reporting rumours. He’s just making stuff up, because there’s nothing else to write about.

This is what happens in the Dead Zone of Sports, when SportsCenter and the 24-hour talk radio networks must go on, even when the games don’t.

It’s going to be a long summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.