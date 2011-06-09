Why Geithner Had It All Wrong

Photo: NYtimes.com

For unrelated reasons (textbook!) I just reread Tim Geithner’s unfortunate August 2010 op-ed Welcome to the Recovery. Even at the time, it seemed tone-deaf to both the economic and the political realities; now, of course, it looks much worse.But Zachary Goldfarb’s deeply depressing piece on Geithner’s role in the internal economic debate offers some context: it looks as if “Welcome to the Recovery” was aimed not at the nation at large but at the pro-stimulus camp within the administration. No need to do more, Geithner was saying; we’ve got this under control.



Except, of course, they didn’t.

Read the rest of this article at the New York Times.

