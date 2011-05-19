The Magical Place Where GDP Growth Is 22.5%, And Unemployment Is 1.9%

Photo: PSA Singapore
There’s a magical place posting ridiculously strong economic numbers right now.Last night it reported Q/Q GDP growth of 22.5%. Unemployment is down to 1.9%.
That place? Singapore.
Now granted, the 22.5% is a little bit misleading, because it bounces around a lot from quarter to quarter, but annualized growth is still 8.3%. And that 1.9% unemployment reading is real.
What fuelled the huge GDP growth?
Blistering growth in Manufacturing, transportation, hotels/restaurants, you name it.
See also: Places to ride out the apocalypse >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.