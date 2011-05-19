The Magical Place Where GDP Growth Is 22.5%, And Unemployment Is 1.9%

Photo: PSA Singapore

There’s a magical place posting ridiculously strong economic numbers right now.Last night it reported Q/Q GDP growth of 22.5%. Unemployment is down to 1.9%.



That place? Singapore.

Now granted, the 22.5% is a little bit misleading, because it bounces around a lot from quarter to quarter, but annualized growth is still 8.3%. And that 1.9% unemployment reading is real.

What fuelled the huge GDP growth?

Blistering growth in Manufacturing, transportation, hotels/restaurants, you name it.

