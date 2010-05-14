Welcome To The New Burma: Thai Media Oddly Silent Even As Crackdown Erupts On Protesters

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Thai television media is ridiculously silent about the clashes, only one station has live coverage of the crack down according to a prominent Thai television correspondent. (@khunpleum). Sitting in a wealthy area, nobody is even noticing it or batting an eyelid. It mind as well be a quiet Sunday. See more details on today’s clashes here.

UPDATE 5:07PM: Journalist Andrew Marshal, who writes for TIME, describes all hell breaking loose. We can’t verify his description, but here it is:

Chart

