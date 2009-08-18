The Market Screams 'DEFLATION'

The market is screaming deflation fears. Take a look. Stocks are getting slammed across the board, with relative strength in healthcare, utilities, and consumer goods while anything financial or cyclical is getting killed.



Nasdaq and S&P down over 2%, oil’s down 3% and gold’s down 1.5%. Meanwhile dollar and treasury bulls are laughing.

So far, this is an exact repeat of Friday’s bloodbath, but worse. The FinViz market map is a sea of red.

