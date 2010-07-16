If You Want To Build A Large, Enduring Company, Now Is A Terrible Time To Do It

The public markets for venture-backed technology stocks never really recovered after the collapse of the dot-com boom. Fast forward to today and take a look at the last 10 years of IPO's and M&A's in the chart below, and you'll see why life is different for entrepreneurs.

Depending on your industry, in this decade it's 5 to 10x less likely that your company will have an IPO as an exit. And what the chart doesn't show is that the dollar amount of the deals are significantly smaller than the last decade.

Since there's no public market for the shares your venture investor has bought in your startup, the most reasonable way for a venture firm to make money is to have you sell your company to another company.

But unlike an IPO where you sold stock to the public and got to run your company, in an acquisition your company is gone, and the odds are in a year or so you will be too.