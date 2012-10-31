Welcome To The Jony Ive Era At Apple

Apple’s Monday afternoon management shake-up was a historic one, the largest the company has seen since the ouster of former CEO Gil Amelio in 1997.



And while details of the ousters of Scott Forstall and John Browett — the guy who oversaw Apple’s iOS operating system and the new hire who ran its retail stores, respectively — are certainly intriguing, they’re a sideshow to the bigger story here: The clear ascendancy of design chief Jony Ive.

