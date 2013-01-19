What The Home Of The Future Will Look Like

Photo: Flickr/andrewarchy

Our homes today are smarter than they’ve ever been before, and they’re only going to get smarter.With the rise of products from companies like Nest and SmartThings — which make intuitive, web-enabled gadgets that adjust themselves — we’re getting closer to a day where our homes do more for us than just give us a place to rest our heads at night.



We’ve also seen some other elements of the future home take shape, like web-connected TVs, home appliances, and sound systems that you can control from anywhere in your home using a smartphone.

There were about 821 million smart devices sold last year, with 1.2 billion expected to be sold last year, according to Gartner, so there’s a huge opportunity to make our everyday objects smarter.

A new non-profit group, the Internet of Things Consortium, recently formed with just that in mind. Its primary goal is to help the makers of Internet-connected products and services collaborate with each other, and further grow the network-connected devices industry.

Given the IoTC’s commitment to network-connected devices and the number of companies already working on home automation tools, our homes will undoubtedly go through some big changes in the next 10 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.