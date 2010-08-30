Welcome To 'The Great Lessening'

We start the new week with a decidedly glass-half-empty view of the domestic economy. Last week’s revised Q2 GDP release showed a modest improvement to 1.6% versus the 1.4% initial reading. Although a moderately bullish data point on the margin, underlying figures showed that government spending accounted for much of that growth figure. It is now clear that the pace of US economic growth is slowing. While the chances of a true double dip recession seem increasingly less likely, we are now certainly at least on path to reach a cycle of moderate growth, of sustained high unemployment and of continued pressure in the housing markets that could potentially last for years. Indeed as the “great recession” fades into history we now appear to be entering the “great lessening”, a sustained period of lessened expectations for growth broadly that will have a profound impact on sentiment.

In his speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, Chairman Bernanke summed up the present situation neatly saying that ” For a sustained expansion to take hold, growth in private final demand–notably, consumer spending and business fixed investment–must ultimately take the lead….”. While the chairman finishes that sentence by saying that he believes that this handoff is underway, we have our doubts. Consider that while corporate earnings continue to be strong, the recent spate of M&A suggests that the sector is preparing for a softer environment where organic growth is difficult for mature business models. Obviously non-organic growth should have a net negative impact on employment in the near term, as redundancies are striped out of newly merged organisations. That is after all the point of a merger, achieving greater efficiencies on the margin, and corporate leaders buying big today can squeeze margins moving forward -helping to sustain sequential growth even as longer-term prospects dim. Indeed, apart from industries like healthcare which are poised to grow on demographic shifts the sole near-term organic catalyst for maturing business models appears to be expansion in developing economies leaving even the prospects for intermediate-term domestic job creation limited. With all respect to the chairman, these headwinds make it seem less likely to us that consumer spending and business fixed investment (domestically anyway) will achieve levels sufficient to drive significant expansion in 2011.

What’s more, the looming demographic shifts that have overlapped with the recent recovery suggest that the structural norm for both employment and the housing market is experiencing a permanent generational shift. Consider the much discussed data point that 70-75% of new applications for social security benefits in 2009 (the largest year on record for new filers) were filed in advance of full retirement age in the context of the current long-term jobless levels. This growing portion of the workforce that is leaving permanently does so just in advance of the demographic wave of baby boomers reaching the magic age of 66.



This guest post comes courtesy of Waverly Advisors >

