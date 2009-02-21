Welcome To The 'Dark Side', Marc and Ben

I think this is big news although I have not seen anyone pick up on it yet. Last night on Charlie Rose, Marc Andreessen told Charlie that he and his longtime business partner (and CEO of Opsware/Loudcloud) Ben Horowitz are getting into the venture capital business on a full-time basis. They are forming a new firm and raising a venture fund.

Marc and Ben have been active angel investors in web/tech for a while now. They are co-investors with our firm Union Square Ventures in a number of companies, including Delicious and Twitter. They are smart and experienced and plugged in. That’s a formula for success.

The entire interview with Charlie is terrific and I agree with almost everything Marc said on the show. But if you want to get to the news about the new VC fund fund, click thru to the video (or watch it below — ed.) to 18:30 in and watch Marc talk about it.

If you look at the history of Silicon Valley venture capital firms, there is a rich tradition of experienced entrepreneurs and operators leaving the operating side of the business and starting venture firms in the middle of their careers. Marc and Ben are the latest to do this and I expect they’ll be very successful and we hope to continue to invest with them as they build their firm.





