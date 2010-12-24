Welcome To The Business Insider Tools Page!

That’s me, Steve Kovach! Let me know which gadgets you want to read about!

We’re excited to announce the latest addition to Business Insider: the Tools page!Tools is your resource for reviews and advice on gadgets, apps, and other high-tech gear for the business world. We’ll also have city guides and travel tips for Road Warriors looking to make the most out of their next business trip.



My name is Steve Kovach, the Tools writer, and I’ll be bringing you all the gadgets, tech tips, and news that will help you take control of your digital life.

Think of it as Lifehacker for business people.

With Tools, we’re going beyond the basic gadget review to tell you how to work technology into your every day routine. Whether you need to know the best app to manage your schedule, how to choose a new smartphone, or even how many cups of coffee to drink in the morning, we’ll have it all for you.

We promise to give you the best tips on using technology and adapting to the Web 2.0 lifestyle along with reviews and previews of the latest gadgets you don’t even know you need yet.

If you have any cool ideas for how to get the most out of your gadgets, we’d love to hear from you! Drop us a line at [email protected] and tell us what you want to read about. And don’t forget to follow us on Twitter at @Tools_BI.

