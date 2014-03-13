Welcome To The Australian Grand Prix Paddock, Where There's Sebastian Vettel

It’s officially the first day of the Australian Grand Prix.

Lucky for us, we’ve been given access to a couple of teams – relative newcomer Caterham and the legendary Lotus. (Thanks to their sponsors Truphone and Microsoft.)

Today, we’re with Caterham. Here’s how it’s gone so far:

Within a couple of minutes of entering Albert Park, we’re at The Paddock.

This is where media mingle with mechanics, sponsors and drivers. It’s where everyone takes a break from the noise and the adrenaline.

Here’s one of the Ferrari tents. They’re at the entrance to the paddock, as soon as you walk in, opposite one of the McLaren tents. Apparently, there’s a bit of status attached to tent placement here – Caterham are right up the back.

Some of the teams store their tyres directly behind their garage in The Paddock. These all belong to Caterham.

Caterham showed us what they eat, which was a bit plain. The drivers have their own “special needs”. I had the chicken.

Lots of energy drinks.

Scrums like these form in the paddock every five minutes. This is Caterham driver Kamui Kobayashi. Journalists and photographers are always watching and following each other and desperate to not miss out on whatever’s going on over there.

We’re not kidding about the mingling with drivers bit. Smile, Sebastian.

There’s plenty more to come. Welcome to Australian Grand Prix week!

