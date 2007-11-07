Welcome To The Googleconomy

At Petsky Prunier’s Spotlight Dinner in New York last night, two dozen digital marketing executives talked about some amazing small companies. So I talked about an amazing big one:
- Nine years ago, Google was two guys in a dorm room. Now it’s a $17 billion global behemoth with a $225 billion market cap.
- Google’s market cap is:The fifth largest in the United States.Bigger than Wal-Mart, Procter & Gamble, and Citigroup (not saying much)Bigger than Time Warner, CBS, Viacom, and Disney combinedThree times the size of the public ad industry (16 companies)70-times the size of the New York Times…
- In contrast to the lunatic valuations of the late 90s, Google’s market cap is almost deserved:$1.1 billion of free cash flow in Q3$4.4 billion of free cash flow annualizedFree cash flow multiple of a not-crazy 50XSimilar free cash flow to Wal-Mart
- Google’s profitability and productivity are, in a word, astonishing Apparent operating profit margin of 50% (on net revenue)Actual operating profit margin on core business of 75%+Annual revenue per employee of $1.1 million (including janitors)Annual free cash flow per employee of $275,000(Exceeding only by Plenty of Fish, which has $3.3 million of revenue per employee)
- Google is 2.5 times the size of its closest competitor (Yahoo), and counting
- Google’s market share is 50% in the U.S. and 90% in France (a sign of things to come?)
- In Q2, the major media sub-sectors grew year over year advertising revenue as follows:Outdoor +13%TV -1%Print -5%Radio -7%Total Offline: -3% Online Ex Google +13%Google +43%
- In Q2, the online share of total U.S. advertising jumped from 25% to 30%.
- In Q2, Google’s share of total U.S. advertising jumped from 11% to 15%.
- Since 2002, the major U.S. market indexes have basically doubled. Here’s how the stocks of some Google competitors have done:New York Times Then: $40 Now: $18 (Lagged market) Time Warner Then: $18 Now: $18 (Lagged market) Yahoo Then: $30 Now: $30 (Lagged market) News Corp. Then: $15 Now: $22 (Lagged market) eBay Then: $20 Now: $33 (Lagged market)Google Then: $85 Now: $730 (Beat market)
- Next up? Mobile, Enterprise, Video.
- Alas, Google will not become the first $1 trillion company. That’s PetroChina.
