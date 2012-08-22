Welcome To The Small California Town Where Billion-Dollar Dreams Are Made

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

If Silicon Valley has a street of dreams, it’s University Avenue in Palo Alto.Just across the train tracks from Stanford University, Palo Alto is the first stop for startup schemers.



Google got its start on University Avenue. So did PayPal. After Mark Zuckerberg moved Facebook out his dorm room, he set up shop in Palo Alto.

Tech moguls call Palo Alto home, too—Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Larry Page, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg all live there.

The only downside of Palo Alto’s leafy streets and sunny clime: Space is tight. Pinterest, looking for more office space, moved to San Francisco. Quora is heading south to Mountain View. Palantir, a secretive startup which serves the CIA and FBI, among other customers, is grabbing all the space it can in downtown Palo Alto, and other companies complain it’s squeezing them out.

