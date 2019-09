In Colorado Springs, off Interstate 25, there lies a tent city that’s growing more and more by the day. They call it Obamaville, perhaps due to the relative lack of effort our President has made on behalf of our jobless citizens.

The video, courtesy of Fire Andrea Mitchell, below:



