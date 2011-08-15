Welcome to Investor Relations 2.0

Below we’ve embedded a presentation based on a study into ‘IR 2.0’, or how IR departments are using the internet – and especially social media – to engage with stakeholders. Conducted by Kristin Koehler of the University of Leipzig, the study includes a handy list of case studies, such as Allianz’s IR app and Wal-Mart’s online shareholder meeting, which begins on page 31.



IR 2.0 International Benchmark Study / University of Leipzig



View more presentations from Kristin Koehler [Article by Tim Human, Inside Investor Relations]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.