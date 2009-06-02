The Most Expensive Hurricanes In History (SLIDESHOW)

START SLIDESHOW >



As if we didn’t have enough problems, today marks the start of Hurricane Season. It runs until November 30th.

Forecasters are anticipating a moderate season. Specifically, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration anticipates 9 to 14 storms, including 4 to 7 hurricanes. Last year there were 8 hurricanes.

Of course, it’s not the quantity of hurricanes that matters. It’s the, um, quality. Specifically, it just takes one well-aimed doozy to destroy a city.

You can’t really put a price tag on storm damage because they destroy a lot more than stuff. But the dollars sure do add up.

Here’s a list of the 15 most expensive storms in US history, courtesy of Weather Underground. It puts the recession/banking/auto crisis in perspective (and not in a good way… AIG has already cost twice as much as Hurricane Katrina).

