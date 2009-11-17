Welcome To 'Google New York Week' On The Business Insider

Hey Googlers and Google-watchers, New Yorkers and New York-watchers — this is your week!



It’s “Google New York Week” on Silicon Alley Insider.

Over the next five days, we’re turning our focus on tech’s most successful company, its New York outpost, and the people who work there.

This morning, we published an office tour of Google’s office in Chelsea.

Here’s what you can look forward to during the rest of the week:

We’re going to figure out which products and services Google New York’s 800 engineers are working on in the old New York Port Authority building.

We’ll reveal who’s who at Google New York with a list of the building’s most powerful and influential executives.

We’ll ask: Which Google New York alumni are still working in New York’s tech scene?

Google New York’s office is in Chelsea, an important corridor in the city’s tech scene. We’ll answer: Who are some of their neighbours?

On Friday, Dan Frommer, Jay Yarow, and I will take a page from Dan’s beloved Chicago Cubs, who once a year set up their broadcast team in the outfield stands.

That’s right, we’re going to blog from the bleachers.

We’ll set up shop at a coffee shop at a Starbucks on 9th Avenue and run SAI for a few hours in the same building as Google. We hope some of the Googlers and Google-watchers will make their way over for some caffeine and gossip.

Don’t miss our first Google New York Week feature: Google New York: Scooters, Slides, And Legos — Oh My!

