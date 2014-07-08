Welcome to Game Changers.

With this new editorial series, Business Insider delves deeper into the areas we know best: innovation, entrepreneurship and mind-blowing advances in science and technology. We will cover four major themes in our series launch, sponsored by Verizon. Up first: Future Food. Rare is the innovation that:

Touches everyone on planet Earth.

Involves the land, sea and air.

Elicits the full range of human emotion — from passion and joy to profound fear and concern.

Resources are shrinking. Populations are growing. Tastes are changing. Out of this combustible mix has come a burst of creativity and innovation. Venture capitalists poured $US146 million into food-related startups in 2013, and virtually every week, there are more.

Here’s a small sampling of the stories we’re highlighting in this series:

Tiny flying robots that, in 10 years, could replace real bees in pollinating crops.

A Brooklyn-based company making leather in a lab from the cells of cows, literally saving their hides.

A look at how San Francisco is emerging as a hotbed for the edible-bugs movement.

And, the newest frontier of the 21st century foodie: professional food foraging. Join us as we follow a four-star forager deep into the forests of Vermont. There he uncovers everything from wild herbs to exotic mushrooms, all growing free on the land. Then he delivers them to your favourite Manhattan restaurant, for perhaps upwards of $US100 a person.

Enjoy!

