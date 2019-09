At long last, we have the pleasure of welcoming John Carney to Clusterstock. In case you don’t know him, John has been a big part of Dealbreaker’s success over the past few years. He’ll be editing the site from here on in, and we’re thrilled to have him.



(If we’re not mistaken, he’s already broken some news.)

Welcome, John!

–Henry Blodget

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.