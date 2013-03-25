Welcome to Business Insider Australia

Welcome to the Australian edition of the world’s fastest-growing business news website, Business Insider.

The site will carry all of the great content published out of the US newsroom, which now has over 50 journalists, edited and curated to make it easier to find stories relevant to Australian business leaders. It will also have a growing presence of Australian content in the site’s trademark direct and accessible style.

Business Insider has taken a bold approach to business journalism. Its appeal to Australians is clear from the hundreds of thousands of visitors to the site from this country each month.

It’s more than a site for financial news and board tussles. It shares ideas on innovation, creative thinking, smart leadership and entrepreneurship. It follows closely the fortunes of trailblazers in global business.

The Australian edition will take a similar approach. Here you’ll read the stories of business leaders in companies from start-ups to ASX heavyweights who are engaged in the essential Australian pursuit of having a go.

Australian visitors to businessinsider.com will now see the Australian edition by default. If you still want to visit the US version, you can access it here.

If you have story suggestions or want to contact us for any reason, please drop us a line using contact form at the foot of the page. There’s also the Business Insider Australia Facebook Page and the Business Insider Australia Twitter account where you can keep up to date with the latest Australian content.

We’re looking forward to hearing from you.

Paul Colgan

Publisher and Editor

Business Insider Australia

(I’m on Twitter: @Colgo)

