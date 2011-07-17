Welcome To America, Spotify -- Now Meet The Competitors Who Have Been Here For Years

Photo: Spotify

After almost two years of anticipation, Spotify finally became available in the U.S. this week.Investor Sean Parker immediately predicted that it would change the music landscape.



Maybe so.

It’s got a lot of great points — particularly the six months of free music with no listening caps (for invited beta testers).

But it’s also very similar to a ton of other services that have come before. None of which have really taken the world by storm.

Here’s a rundown of all the subscription music services out there today — as well as some cautionary tales from past music services that never caught on.

