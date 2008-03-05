Welcome, GoCrossCampus!

We’re starting a new section of SAI–“Welcome!”–where cool start-ups can announce themselves (and/or new products and hires). We’re creating a new section of the site for these posts, but for now we’re posting in our New York section. If you’d like to learn how to run your own SAI “Welcome!” post, please click here.



From Matthew O. Brimer, Cheif Marketing Officer of GoCrossCampus:

I would like to formally announce our new startup: GoCrossCampus, online at http://gocrosscampus.com.

GoCrossCampus (GXC) is a massive multiplayer social gaming platform–a team-based “locally social online sport” that revolves around your connections, locations and interests. Any team of people can play, whether it’s rival dorms battling across a college campus, employees competing in a corporate team-building tournament, universities duking it out in an athletic championship, or even supporters of presidential candidates in a political bash across the US. GXC has been phenomenally successful in its private beta launch, and the company is continuing to expand rapidly.

GoCrossCampus is a venture-backed web startup, based in New Haven, CT, founded in Spring 2007 by undergraduate members of the Yale Entrepreneurial Society (http://yes.yale.edu) and incubated by the Yale Entrepreneurial Institute (http://yale.edu/yei). In Fall 2007, GXStudios secured Series A funding led by two New York firms, Easton Capital and WGI Group. All five founders are still undergraduates at Yale and Columbia.

Cheers, Matt

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.