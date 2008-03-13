Welcome, colouring Outside the Lines

SAI is launching a new Welcome! section, where cool start-ups can announce themselves (and/or new products and hires) to our global reader community. For now we’re posting in our New York section. If you’d like to learn how to run your own SAI “Welcome!” post, please click here.



From Darren Herman, Alley entrepreneur and SAI contributor:

Today, March 12, is the release of my first book, colouring Outside the Lines: Confessions of a Digital Native.

This book is a combination of quite a few blog posts mashed up with original content. Imagine the blog as raw data and this book as information. I’ve tried to take as much data from the blog and cohesively intertwine it. Since I’ve spent quite a bit of time as an entrepreneur over the years, I wanted to write about some of my experiences (both positive and negative,) as well as talk about the future of digital media. In true blog style, it “links” to other amazing bloggers. Many of the bloggers that may be mentioned in the book are also common guest authors of Alley Insider. I think this book is an exciting variation to hardcore business books and one that will be easily read by both entrepreneurs and digital media executives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.