Welcome Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa!

Business Insider launched three channels in Sub-Saharan Africa Monday. The three channels were launched on the Pulse portals in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya owned and operated by Ringier Africa Digital Publishing. The launch featured an exclusive interview with Tony Elumelu a Nigerian Economist, Entrepreneur and philanthropist. This follows hot on the heels of last week’s launch of Business Insider Japan, click this link to see how we celebrated.

BI Sub-Saharan Africa is Business Insider’s 15th international edition:

