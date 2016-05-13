Welcome, Business Insider Nordics and Poland!

Business Insider launched in two new regions this week: the Nordics and Poland.

BI Nordic publishes in English and covers news of interest to residents of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. It is published by leading Swedish publisher Bonnier and headquartered in Stockholm.

BI Polska publishes in Polish and is a partnership with our sister company Ringier Axel Springer through their internet division, Grupa Onet.pl. Ringier Axel Springer is a joint venture between Axel Springer and Ringier, a leading publisher in Poland, Switzerland, and Eastern Europe. The site is headquartered in Warsaw and is edited by Lukasz Grass, a Polish TV and radio journalist.

Readers in the Nordic countries and Poland will be redirected automatically to the new sites — though, as with all local editions, readers will have the choice to return to the US edition or any other from the Editions menu in the top right corner of the site.

BI’s 10 international editions are:

Welcome! Or as our new sites would say, Witamy, Välkommen, Velkommen, Velkomst, and Tervetuloa!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.