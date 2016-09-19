Welcome, Business Insider Netherlands!

Business Insider launched a Dutch edition today.

BI Netherlands publishes in Dutch and covers business news of interest to residents of the Netherlands. It is published by leading Dutch publisher Z24 and headquartered in Amsterdam.

Readers in Holland will be redirected automatically to the new site — though, as with all local editions, readers will have the choice to return to the US edition or any other from the Editions menu in the top right corner of the site.

BI’s 11 international editions are:

Welkom, BI Netherlands!

