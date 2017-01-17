Welcome, Business Insider Japan!

ShutterstockTokyo
Business Insider launched a Japanese edition Monday. Readers in Japan will automatically be redirected to the Japanese site.
BI Japan publishes in Japanese and is headquartered in Tokyo. It is published by Mediagene, a digital media company that has already successfully launched local editions of digiday.jp, lifehacker.jp and gizmodo.jp.
The Editor-in-Chief of the new site is Koji Yakou the former Editor of IT Media Marketing and its publisher is Hiroto Kobayashi the former Editor-in-Chief of Wired Japan.
BI Japan is Business Insider’s 14th international edition:
- UK
- Australia
- China
- Germany
- France
- India
- Italy
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Netherlands
- Nordics
- Poland
- Singapore
NOW WATCH: 6 ‘healthy’ eating habits you are better off giving up
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.