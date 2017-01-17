Welcome, Business Insider Japan!

Business Insider launched a Japanese edition Monday. Readers in Japan will automatically be redirected to the Japanese site.

BI Japan publishes in Japanese and is headquartered in Tokyo. It is published by Mediagene, a digital media company that has already successfully launched local editions of digiday.jp, lifehacker.jp and gizmodo.jp.

The Editor-in-Chief of the new site is Koji Yakou the former Editor of IT Media Marketing and its publisher is Hiroto Kobayashi the former Editor-in-Chief of Wired Japan.

BI Japan is Business Insider’s 14th international edition:

