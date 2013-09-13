This week we welcome Business Insider India to the Internet.

BI India is a partnership with Times of India, a media conglomerate that publishes India’s largest English and Hindi newspapers, many magazines, TV stations, and a robust collection of digital businesses ranging from content to ecommerce. Times of India is investing aggressively in its Internet division and we’re thrilled to have them as our partner. India is a vast and fast-growing market, already one of the top five sources of readership for BI. We’re eager to see how quickly Times of India can grow BI’s Indian readership by creating a site that combines BI content from the US site with local Indian content.

Readers from .in domains will be routed to businessinsider.in automatically, but will have the chance to return to the .com site if they prefer.

BI India joins BI Australia as the first two international BI sites. BI Australia/New Zealand is published by Allure Media of Australia, who have not only grown BI Australia at a meteoric rate, but have also provided the US site with a steady stream of excellent Australian news coverage. We plan to launch at least three more international sites this year.

None of this is possible without your support, so whether you’re reading from .com or elsewhere around the globe, thank you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.