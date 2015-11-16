Welcome, Business Insider Germany!

Business Insider’s eighth local edition launches today. A warm welcome (willkommen!) to BI Germany.

This new edition is an important one: it’s the first published in partnership with another Axel Springer company, finanzen.net. (Business Insider was acquired by Axel Springer SE, the largest media company in Germany, last month.) And it is only the second published in a language other than English.

Readers in Germany, Austria, and German-speaking Switzerland will be redirected automatically to the new site — though, as with all local editions, readers will have the choice to return to the US edition or any other from the “Editions” menu in the top right corner of the site.

BI Deutschland is published in Karlsruhe, Germany, by an editorial team led by Christin Martens, a former editor for German’s largest news web site, Bild.de. The team will cover German and European news in German as well as translate many articles from English-language editions of Business Insider and publish others in English.

BI’s eight international editions are:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.