Welcome, Business Insider France!

Business Insider launched a French edition today.

BI France publishes in French and covers business news of interest to residents of France, Europe, and francophone Africa. It is published by leading European publisher Prisma, edited by Marie-Catherine Beuth, and headquartered in Paris.

Readers in France will be redirected automatically to the new site, as will readers with French chosen as their default browser language in Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Republic of the Congo, Benin, Djibouti, Mali, Burkina Faso, Togo, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

BI’s 12 international editions are:

Bienvenue, BI France!

