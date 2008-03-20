Blu-ray's Reward: It Becomes A Hacker Target

In a statement loaded with unabashed glee, SlySoft, the Antigua-based maker of DVD copying software, claims to have cracked the digital locks on Blu-ray, and says its next version of AnyDVD software will make copies of Blu-ray discs in unprotected form.



Keep in mind, Blu-ray’s relative ability to keep hackers at bay was supposedly a factor in its victory over HD-DVD (big piles of cash helped, too). SlySoft cracked Toshiba’s now-defunct HD-DVD format last year. What’s more, SlySoft claims to have kept the hack a secret until it was sure Sony’s Blu-ray had won the format war and Toshiba’s HD-DVD was dead and buried.

SlySoft CEO Giancarlo Bettini suggests that his firm’s achievement should cause the studios to reconsider abandoning HD-DVD. He crows:

One or more film studios may want to reconsider their withdrawal from HD DVD and Toshiba could also

grant the high-density DVD a reprieve. HD DVD certainly deserves a second chance, particularly since HD DVD hardware has obtained a higher market share within the last months than its [Blu-ray] counterpart from SONY. In any event, I wish all those involved a happy Easter from the bottom of my heart.

This doesn’t have much significance beyond the symbolic for Blu-ray or the studios, as even SlySoft admits Blu-ray’s copy protection will be upgraded, and the Spy vs. Spy game will continue. It also doesn’t have much economic significance; a few technical hurdles are usually enough to deter most home users from illegal copying. As for the DVD black market, they didn’t really expect that to stop, did they?

