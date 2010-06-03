Welcome Back To MSNBC, Donny Deutsch

It’s been more than a month and half since Donny Deutsch got booted from his 3 p.m. guest-hosting spot on MSNBC because of a segment that likened Keith Olbermann to “angry” conservative anchors like Rush Limbaugh and Glenn Beck.



But it looks like Deutsch and the network are at peace.

Mediaite’s Steve Krakauer reports that Deustch is returning to MSNBC tomorrow on “Morning Joe” at 8 a.m., which he also will be co-hosting every day next week:

That’s a very major way to make his return to the network after his last appearance, April 20, during his week of hosting “America The Angry” was cut short after a segment that included a Keith Olbermann reference. We had heard Deutsch would be back on May 10 but he had to cancel. He was on NBC’s Today show last month.

Will he make it more than two days this time?

