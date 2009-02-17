Welcome Back: Foreign Markets Slammed, Futures Down

Hope you had an enjoyable three-day weekend. Now welcome back. The futures are down, and stocks overseas got whacked:



AP: Asian stock markets fell sharply Tuesday, with benchmarks in Hong Kong and South Korea down about 4 per cent, as renewed financial fears sent banks across the region tumbling. European shares slid in early trade.

Every major Asian market retreated with the previous day’s news that Japan’s recession deepened amid the global economic downturn still weighing on investors. Crude oil prices fell below $37 a barrel, though the dollar strengthened against the yen and the euro.

And in Europe, it’s pretty much the same story.

