Welcome Back Dems, Now Go Pass A Bunch Of Controversial Stuff

The drumbeat of Democrats-will-get-crushed-in-2010 predictions continues to grow louder, just as politicians file back to DC for the end of the August recess.



Politico gets this week off with a bang, and everyone firing up their laptops this morning will be greated with the front-page screamer below. The funny thing is, there’s not even that much new in there — basically a roundup of some predictions from Charlie Cook and Nate Silver. Actually, we hadn’t previously seen Silver giving the GOP 25%-33% odds of reclaiming the house, which seems huge.

But if you’re a vulnerable Democrat, it’s not going to make you want to vote for healthcare reform… and financial reform… and cap & trade and so on.

