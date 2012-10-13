England Just Scored An Awesome Back-Heel Goal Against The Worst Soccer Team In The World

England is up 2-0 at halftime in a key 2014 World Cup qualifier against San Marino.



San Marino is ranked 207th in the world by FIFA, tied for last. England is ranked 5th.

After a penalty put England up 1-0, Danny Welbeck flicked a back-heel past the goalie to make it 2-0. Not the stiffest competition, but still a good piece of skill here:

