WEKA, The "French Zynga" Grew Ninefold Last Year

Weka Entertainment just might be the only publicly listed Facebook games company, so it provides a great lense into the social gaming business. And the company just announced its financial results for last year.In 2010, the company had revenues of 9 million euros and profit of almost 2 million euros, a ninefold increase from the previous year.



So there you have it: yes, social gaming on Facebook is profitable, and very profitable.

In the release announcing the results, the company says that it plans to expand strongly in 2011, both in manpower and in the games it’s creating.

