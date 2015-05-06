39 of the strangest world records ever set

REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili This man is breaking a record you may never have thought to attempt.

Most world records — the world’s smallest man (21.5 inches tall), the world’s oldest twin sisters (103 years old), or the world’s highest standing jump (4 feet 10 inches onto a platform) are interesting factoids to know.

But other records are totally wacky, like the biggest jigsaw puzzle made of tents, or the largest-ever gathering in Sumo wrestler suits (seriously).

These categories are often completely invented and submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records. Other times, they are reported by local news, and we just have to take their word for it. Either way, they can be quite strange.

In honour of these odd achievements, here are the 40 weirdest records broken by people around the world.

On July 28, 2013, 1,213 people broke a Guinness World Record by applying facial masks for 10 minutes at the same time in Taipei. Source: Reuters Chris 'The Duchess' Walton is the current Guinness World Record holder for longest fingernails. Seen here in NYC back in 2011, her nails (which she's been growing for 18 years) measured 10 feet 2 inches on her left hand and 9 feet 7 inches on her right at the time. Source: Reuters In February 2013, 4,483 people hula-hooped for seven minutes, setting the Guinness World Record for most number of people simultaneously hula-hooping. The event took place at the Thammasat University stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok. Source: Reuters The Guinness World Record for 'Most spoons on a human body' belongs to Etibar Elchiyev. Here he is in Tbilisi, Georgia in December 2011 when he won the title with 50 metal spoons magnetized to his body. Source: Reuters China's Jin Songhao set the Guinness World Record for the longest time spent in direct full body contact with snow in January 2011. His time was 46 minutes and seven seconds. Source: Reuters These 52 chefs set the world record in February 2013 for the world's largest Cantonese fried rice in Costa Rica. It served over 7,000 people and weighed almost 3,000 pounds. Source: Reuters Milan Roskopf of Slovakia broke his own previous world record in June 2009 by juggling three motor saws 62 successful times in a row. His previous record was 35. Source: Reuters These thrill-seekers still hold the record for most naked riders on a theme park ride with 102 riders in Southeast England on August 8, 2010. Source: Reuters In Northern England, Pete Glazebrook looks lovingly at his prize-winning onion which weighed a stunning 17 pounds. It's the Guinness World Record holder for heaviest onion and has held the title since September 2011. Source: Reuters Beekeeper She Ping in China covered his body with 331,000 bees (or 73 pounds) in April 2012 to break the previous record of 59 pounds of bees. Source: Reuters To set a brand new Guinness World Record for 'the largest jigsaw made of tents,' 900 tents were placed on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province in China in October 2012 to form a Chinese dragon. Source: Reuters Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe currently holds the Guinness World Record for 'tallest mohawk' at 3 feet and 8.6 inches tall. He entered the Guinness World Records in September 2012 for his 'do. Source: Reuters Romania set the Guinness World Record for world's biggest national flag in Clinceni near Bucharest in May of this year. The flag measured 1,146 feet long by 744 feet tall. Source: Reuters Not only does the Resorts World Sentosa's S.E.A. Aquarium in Singapore hold the title for world's largest aquarium with 80,000 animals, 800 species, and 42.9 million litres of water, it also holds the record for 'world's largest acrylic panel.' Source: Reuters And in June 2010, runners dressed in inflatable Sumo costumes and claimed the new world record for a mass Sumo Suit gathering at a run in Battersea Park in London. Source: Reuters This piece of luggage, unveiled at the 100th Chinese Export Commodities Fair in Guangzhou, China in 2006, has been certified as the world's largest by the Guinness World Records and stands nearly six feet tall. Septuagenarian Isobel Varley poses during 'II Expotatoo' tattoo fair in Gijon, northern Spain, May 15, 2009. Varley, who was born in 1937, is the most senior tattooed woman in the world, according to the Guinness World Records. The Guinness World Record flute of ice wine is poured by by members of the Marynissen Estate Winery as part of the Niagara Icewine Festival in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 14, 2011. Over 30 Ontario wineries poured twenty seven litres of icewine into a four-foot-tall flute, setting a new record, local media reported. Samat Hasan, a 24-year-old stuntman from China, walks on a tightrope in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province April 25, 2009. Walking on a 2,300 ft rope with a 1.2 inches diameter and set at a 39-degree gradient, Hasan successfully broke the Guinness World Record for aerial tightrope walking after failing in a previous attempt in October the previous year, local media reported. Sri Lankan couple Nisansala and Nalin smile during their wedding ceremony as they break the Guinness record for a wedding with the most bridesmaids for a bride in Negombo in 2013. With 126 bridesmaids, 25 best men accompanied by 20 page boys and 23 flower girls, the wedding ceremony broke a previous record of having 96 bridesmaids for a bride at a wedding in Thailand. Takashi Kokubu, a 37-year-old actor, runs during a four-legged 100 meter race in Tokyo in 2013. Kenichi Ito, 31, who developed his skills over 10 years based on the running style of the African Patas monkey, set a new Guinness World Record on at the event, clocking in 16:87 seconds for a 100 meter run and breaking his previous record of 17:23 seconds, according to media reports. Charlie, a golden retriever, barks at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney March 29, 2013. Charlie owns the Guinness World Record for the loudest bark, registering at 113.1 decibels. A staff member pulls a record-breaking thinnest latex condom during a news conference in Hong Kong, 2014. AONI, a Hong Kong funded brand, won the Guinness World Records that year for its AONI ultra-thin 001 natural rubber latex condom. A man jumps in a swimming pool filled with pink and green plastic balls during a Guinness World Records attempt of the Largest Ball Pit as part of the 'Pink October' campaign at Kerry Hotel in Pudong, Shanghai October 30, 2013. The event, aimed at raising awareness of breast cancer prevention, set the world record with one million balls in the 25-metre-long (82 ft.) and 12.6-metre-wide (41 ft.) swimming pool, according to local media. A group of 1,000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, China, May 4, 2015. All women, the group was given a 30 minutes of facial beauty treatment together that achieved a Guinness record for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location, according to local media. Albanian artist Saimir Strati glued 229,764 corks of various shapes and colours over a plastic banner measuring 42.5 feet by 23 feet to make the artpiece 'Romeo with a crown of grapes playing the guitar while dancing with the sea and the sun.' He worked 14 hours a day for 28 days. A man looks at the largest mosaic made of corks created by Albanian artist Saimir Strati in Tirana September 4, 2008. Strati glued 229,764 corks of various shapes and colours over a plastic banner measuring 12.94 metres by 7.1 metres to make the artpiece 'Romeo with a crown of grapes playing the guitar while dancing with the sea and the sun'. He worked 14 hours a day for 28 days. The Frrrozen Haute Chocolate is unveiled at the Serendipity-3 restaurant in New York on November 7, 2007 after Guiness World Records researchers determined the $25,000 frozen hot chocolate was the most expensive dessert in the world. Salsa dancer Paddy Jones from Britain performs with her Spanish partner Nicko during an exhibition at the International Salsa Congress in Lima, February 17, 2011. Jones, 76, holds the Guinness Record for the oldest salsa dancer in the world. Jack Tsonis (L) and Lindsay Morrison attempt to break the world record for the longest handshake in Sydney on September 21, 2009. The pair chose the United Nations' International Day of Peace for the record attempt and were also raising money for charity. Jordan Michael Geller poses with his collection of Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers at the 'ShoeZeum' in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, September 25, 2012. Record keepers at the Guinness Book of World Records recently certified that Geller's Shoezeum, a shrine to Nike that he says includes one of every model of Air Jordans ever made, holds the record for the world's largest collection of sneakers, with more than 2,500 pairs, all but eight of which are Nikes. The world's steepest roller coaster, 'Takabisha,' with a free-falling angle of 121 degrees is seen at Fuji-Q Highland amusement park in Fujiyoshida, west of Tokyo. According to the amusement park, the roller coaster is registered as the world steepest roller coaster in the Guinness World Records and cost about 3,000,000,000 Japanese Yen ($37, 000, 000) to build. Franz Paternosta hold up a Christmas tree bauble in the Bavarian glassblowing company Joska on December 17, 2008. The company produced the world's biggest glass Christmas tree decoration with a diameter of 25.6 inches and a weight of 44 pounds. Villagers perform the annual 'dragon march' to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Gutian township, China, on February 6, 2012. The marching dragon, made of paper and bamboo and connected by wood planks, set the new Guinness World Records of the longest parade float with 2596.8 feet, according to local media. Cyclist Robert Marchand of France is seen here during his attempt to set a world record for cycling non-stop for one hour, in the over 100- year old category, at the Union Cycliste Internationale velodrome in Switzerland, on February 17, 2012. Marchand, born November 26, 1911, cycled 15 miles around the 200 meter indoor track to set the record. Actors pose with gym equipment on what the Guinness World Records bills as the world's largest 3D painting, at Canary Wharf in London on November 17, 2011. British artist Joe Hill's creation measures in excess of 12,000 square feet. Freddy Nock from Switzerland balances on the ropeway of a cable car leading on Germany's highest mountain, the 9,718 feet Zugspitze, near the southern Bavarian resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, August 20, 2011. Nock balanced on the 3264.4 feet-long rope to break his own world record, as part of a charity event. Guinness World Record holder for the 'Most Pierced Man', Rolf Bucholz of Germany, poses showing some of his 453 piercings in Dortmund, October 24, 2011. 1010 bikini clad women posed on Australia's iconic beach Bondi Beach, setting a Guinness world record for the largest swimsuit photo shoot on September 26, 2007. The world's longest cigar, stretching 268 feet 4 inches (or most of the length of a football field), is seen in Havana May 3, 2011. The cigar eclipsed the previous record cigar of 148 feet 9 inches, both rolled by Jose Castelar Cairo, better known as 'Cueto'. Want to see more strange stuff? Check out 31 awesome inventions made by ordinary Chinese people»

