The 9 Weirdest Thanksgiving Items Being Sold On EBay

Jillian D'Onfro
Thanksgiving turkeyJustin Sullivan/Getty Image

With Thanksgiving around the corner, we’re about to enter the busiest shopping season of the year.

But you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get started.

The market research company Terapeak helped us round up some of the strangest Thanksgiving-themed things people are selling on eBay.

There's a startling number of different turkey costume options on eBay, but this one is probably our favourite.

Buy it here.

If that's not cute enough for you, you could be a sexy pilgrim.

Buy it here.

If a full costume is too extreme, you can get a simple turkey hat:

Buy it here.

Or a full head:

Buy it here.

If you're a vegetarian but still want the classic turkey look on your dinner table, you could get this inflatable one instead.

Buy it here.

Want to make sure your dolls have a festive Thanksgiving, too? You can get them this one-inch miniature frozen turkey.

Buy it here.

Why not buy a doll hostess while you're at it?

Buy it here.

Over the last 60 days, people have listed 1,160 personal family recipes, making about $1,405 total. Here's someone's banana pudding recipe:

Buy it here.

You can buy 100 turkey feathers for $13.

Buy it here.

Now, for some other things that don't meet the usual standards:

