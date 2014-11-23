The 9 Weirdest Thanksgiving Items Being Sold On EBay

With Thanksgiving around the corner, we’re about to enter the busiest shopping season of the year.

But you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get started.

The market research company Terapeak helped us round up some of the strangest Thanksgiving-themed things people are selling on eBay.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.