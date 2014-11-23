The 9 Weirdest Thanksgiving Items Being Sold On EBay

With Thanksgiving around the corner, we’re about to enter the busiest shopping season of the year.
But you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get started.
The market research company Terapeak helped us round up some of the strangest Thanksgiving-themed things people are selling on eBay.
There's a startling number of different turkey costume options on eBay, but this one is probably our favourite.
If you're a vegetarian but still want the classic turkey look on your dinner table, you could get this inflatable one instead.
Want to make sure your dolls have a festive Thanksgiving, too? You can get them this one-inch miniature frozen turkey.
Over the last 60 days, people have listed 1,160 personal family recipes, making about $1,405 total. Here's someone's banana pudding recipe:
