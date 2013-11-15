Where To Find The Weirdest Stuff On The Internet

Reddit is an extensive repository Internet gold and detritus alike. Then there’s the entire spectrum of content in between, and man, is some of it ever weird.

1. r/DragonsF***ingCars

This is the place to go if you’d like to view or post drawings and Photoshopped images of dragons having sex with automobiles.

2. r/FifthWorldProblems

This one’s abstract as can be. A user explains:

The first world is as you would think it is, where we worry about our petty troubles. The second world is the Soviet side of the cold war, so they worry about their dictatorships and their non-existent freedom of thought and have no time for petty firstworldproblems. The third world are developing countries, they worry about survival and have no time for petty second world problems. The fourth world are tribes and settlements that are not currently part of modern society, so they have no computers. In the fifth world, the inhabitants have torn down the walls of physics, and are messing with the fabrics of space-time.

3. r/Ooer

This subreddit appears to be beyond context and explanation.

4. r/AvocadosGoneWild

A place for avocado fans to show off their avocado photos and their avocado-themed creations!

5. r/Tulpas

This is a real thing, a practice in some Buddhist sects of manifesting “a being or object which is created through sheer spiritual or mental discipline alone. It is defined in Indian Buddhist texts as any unreal, illusory or mind created apparition.” As the explanation on the subreddit goes, “a tulpa could be described as an imaginary friend that has its own thoughts and emotions, and that you can interact with. You could think of them as hallucinations that can think and act on their own.”

The subreddit is for discussion, mentorship, and help creating tulpas.

6. r/BirdsWithArms

Weird as can be but totally innocuous, this subreddit is a collection of pictures of birds that have been Photoshopped to have human arms.

7. r/huehuehuehuehuehuehue

Another especially abstract entry. The only word found here is “hue.”

8. r/GreenDawn

Set up your army men in cool and unlikely places, take a picture, and post it here!

9. r/OneTrueGod

A subreddit devoted to Nicolas Cage, the one true god apparent.





10. r/NoFap

This is a place dedicated to the proposition that refraining from masturbation and pornography is an exercise in self-control. Here’s part of an example post called “One major reason why we keep relapsing and what to do about it”:

Two words: We forget. Once I realised this fact: that no matter how many “motivational moments” or “hitting rock bottom moments” I have had, I would still end up relapsing after a couple of days. The number of times I have said “I will never do it again!” is frankly just sickening.

11. r/PocketSand

An in-joke from the TV show King of the Hill taken seriously: “This subreddit is for pocket compatible, feather weight, low-medium range self defence. This applies to materials like sand, salt, sugar, and chilli powder. Glamour pocket sand materials such as glitter, dust, and flour are discouraged.”

12. r/WhereDidTheSodaGo

Users take GIFs created from TV commercials and reappropriate them for completely new contexts. Take this one, for example. called “The Thermostat Shoots Money.”

