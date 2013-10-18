14 Bizarre Theme Restaurants Around The World

Most restaurant lists focus on where you can find great food.
But sometimes, it’s fun to step outside your comfort zone and try something a little more wacky, like a toilet-themed restaurant or a lounge where the seats are made of ice.
We rounded up some of the most bizarre restaurants in the world, where the overall experience often beats the fare.
Julie Zeveloff contributed to this story.
Heart Attack Grill, Las Vegas, Nevada
This Las Vegas burger joint was in the news recently after the Grill's founder went on Bloomberg TV and said, 'Don't come to my restaurant, it is bad for you and will kill you.'
The Heart Attack Grill has never been afraid of gimmicks -- it has a 'calories served' counter, and they say if you weigh over 350 pounds, you eat for free.
Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, Rangali Island, Maldives
Ithaa, which means 'mother of pearl' in the Maldivian language Dihevi, is located 16 feet below water on Rangali Island.
It has 180-degree views of the surrounding coral reef, and serves a six-course, contemporary European prix fixe with courses like Maldivian lobster carpaccio.
Twin Stars, Moscow, Russia
Russia has a new theme restaurant called Twin Stars, where all the front of house staff works alongside their twin sibling, according to BBC.
Owner Alexei Khodorkovsky was inspired by his favourite childhood movie, 'Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors,' where a girl discovers her twin through a mirror. He somehow hired enough qualified twins to wait tables and run the bar at this twins-only establishment.
Hachikyo, Sapporo, Japan
Hachikyo made headlines earlier this year when its owner announced it would fine anyone who didn't completely finish their meal -- down to a grain of rice.
The restaurant explains on its menu that the harsh rule is actually a way to donate to Japan's fisherman who work in severely dangerous and challenging conditions. 'To show our gratitude and appreciation for the food they provide, it is forbidden to leave even one grain of rice in your bowl,' the menu says.
Conflict Kitchen, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia
Nothing like a little controversy with your lunch. This innovative dining concept in Pittsburgh only serves cuisine from places that are currently at odds with the United States.
The takeout-only eatery started with the food of Afghanistan, and is currently serving up Cuban cuisine. The wrappers they use are printed with interviews and essays from Cubans living in the U.S. and abroad.
Modern Toilet Restaurant, locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong
What many thought would only be a flash-in-the-pan restaurant is now a chain spanning both Taiwan and Hong Kong.
Everything here is bathroom themed: Guests sit on toilet seats, eat out of (clean) bed pans, and dive into chocolate soft serve ice cream served in a container shaped like a toilet.
For those who are stateside, a version of the restaurant just opened in Los Angeles.
Barbie Cafe, Taipei, Taiwan
Licensed by Mattel, this Barbie-themed restaurant in Taiwan is decorated with iconic images of the doll, chairs with tutus, and all-pink everything.
Mattel is hoping that the new café -- which serves items like macaroons and a 'Salmon beauty salad' -- will promote the Barbie fashion brand, according to The Telegraph.
Dinner in the Sky, locations worldwide
Dinner in the Sky hoists 22 people over 160 feet in the air on a 20-foot-long platform for the ultimate dinner party that can take place almost anywhere.
The meal includes a chef, waiter, and entertainer, all located in the middle of the table=. To find out more about how to rent Dinner in the Sky, click here.
Chillout, Dubai, UAE
This ice lounge offers hot food and beverages, like oriental kababs, hot chocolate, and tea.
Guests are given hooded parkas, shoes, and gloves at the entrance, as well as a complimentary mocktail -- served in an ice glass, naturally.
Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik, Sister Bay, Wisconsin
Talk about fresh food. At this Swedish restaurant in Wisconsin, goats graze on the grass-covered roof while the guests below are served by women in traditional Scandinavian garb.
The food is also traditional Swedish fare, from pancakes with lingonberries to Swedish meatballs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.