The Most Bizarre Restaurants In The World

There are a million and one places to pick up a meal.But if you’re looking for a dining experience with a little extra oomph, say, in the form of toy trains, volcanoes, or nude ladies, then some of these picks might be up your alley.
These are the strangest dining experiences we could round up from Tokyo to Wisconsin.
If you’ve eaten anywhere stranger, let us know in the comments.
Disaster Cafe, Lloret de Mar, Spain
If you find your normal dinner experience to be too calm, check out Disaster Cafe in Spain, where diners feel the force of a 7.8 earthquake during every meal.
Seems to us that a major earthquake would harm a dining experience more than enhance it but hey, everyone's entitled to their opinion.
O.NOIR, locations in Toronto and Montreal
Sick of looking at your dining companion? This may be the restaurant for you. O.NOIR's philosophy is that without the benefit of sight, diners other senses are elevated, increasing their enjoyment.
There are no flashlights, mobile phones, or even luminous watches allowed at the Canadian eatery.
We're a little confused about how the waiters get around, but maybe getting food dumped on your lap is also part of the experience.
Isdaan, Tarlac, Philippines
Nothing like letting off a little steam before dinner, and this Philippine fish restaurant lets patrons do just that.
The restaurant has a little room where diners can pay to toss cups, plates, mugs, and even television sets against a wall.
Famen, Nagoya, Japan
Forget human hands. At Famen, a sophisticated yellow robot prepares steaming bowls of ramen, up to 80 per day.
Don't believe it? Check out the video.
Safe House, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
At this restaurant and nightspot, you'll need to know the password just to make it past the doorman.
Dwarf's Island, Cairo, Egypt
Dwarf's Island is a cafe-cum-hookah bar in Egypt where all 10 of the waiters are little people.
It's been the subject of controversy, but workers say they're pleased to have a job and enjoy working there.
Dick's Last Resort, locations in Dallas, Las Vegas, Chicago and elsewhere
People actually pay to deal with abusive waiters at Dick's Last Resort, a chain with almost a dozen locations around the U.S.
Not only are the servers rude, the menu is also pretty vulgar.
Gorge yourself on a 'voluptuously grilled' chicken breast called the Dolly Parton, or the Pork Bonerz, a slab of barbecued pork.
Kinderkookkafe, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
This is the perfect destination for people who think child-labour laws are unnecessary.
At Kinderkookkafe, not only will kids serve your meal, they'll also cook it and clean up afterwards.
The websites says the restaurant is a popular location for birthday parties but we're not sure who would have more fun -- the kids or the adults?
Le Train Gourmand, La Valette du Var, France
Another alternative to run-of-the-mill waiter service.
At this French eatery, diners are seated around a massive toy train set and meals are delivered via railroad car.
El Diablo, Lanzarote, Spain
Forget ovens; at El Diablo, the chefs will cook your meal over an open hole in the ground that channels heat from a nearby volcano.
It's the ultimate barbecue.
Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik, Sister Bay, Wisconsin
Talk about fresh food. At this Swedish restaurant in Wisconsin, goats graze on the grass-covered roof while the guests below chow down on traditional Swedish foods served by women in Scandinavian garb.
Conflict Kitchen, Pittsburgh
Nothing like a little controversy with your lunch. This innovative dining concept in Pittsburgh only serves cuisine from places that are currently at odds with the United States.
The takeout-only eatery started with the food of Afghanistan; it's currently serving up Venezuelan arepas.
Les Princesses, Montreal, Canada
Even the website for this restaurant, where the waitstaff wears nothing but their birthday suits, is ri que -- you must be 18 years or older to enter.
The place caters to 'tourists, hunters, and fishers,' -- we're not sure what the food tastes like, but it probably doesn't matter too much.
Hapi Cat, Tokyo, Japan
There are at least a dozen cat-friendly cafes around Japan, where feline companions are apparently held in very high regard.
We were partial to the website of Hapi Cat, where the waitstaff also appears to be made up of kitties.
