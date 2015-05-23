25 of the weirdest houses from around the world

Eddie Keogh/Reuters A model of a shark is seen in the roof of a house in Oxford October 26, 2013. The rooftop sculpture is 25 feet (7.6 m) long, made of fibre glass and was erected on the 41st anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

There’s no place like home. Particularly when home is built upside-down, made of shipping containers, or erected in the likeness of the Pyramids.

Some dwellings are more unique than others. From domes to caves, treehouses to igloos, people across the globe live in unconventional houses.

Here are some of the strangest.

(An earlier version of this story was written by Christian Storm. Captions by Business Insider and Reuters.)

