A TROJAN HORSE And 9 More Bizarre Hotels Around The World

Photo: La Balade des Gnomes via Curbed
Forget the chain hotels and trendy boutiques.If you really want a memorable vacation, book yourself a room in a treehouse, igloo, or the belly of a giant dog — all actual hotels where people pay good money to spend a night.
Our friends at Curbed rounded up some of the wackiest hotels in the world, and we dug up a few more.
Whatever you do, don’t forget your camera.
JULES' UNDERSEAL LOUNGE, KEY LARGO, FLORIDA: A room at this underwater getaway costs $500/night, and includes diving gear.
PING-PONG PADDLE HOTEL, HUIANAN, CHINA: If you're a sports fanatic, hold out for a room at this soon-to-open hotel, shaped like a giant paddle.
