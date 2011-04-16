A TROJAN HORSE And 9 More Bizarre Hotels Around The World

Photo: La Balade des Gnomes via Curbed

Forget the chain hotels and trendy boutiques.If you really want a memorable vacation, book yourself a room in a treehouse, igloo, or the belly of a giant dog — all actual hotels where people pay good money to spend a night.



Our friends at Curbed rounded up some of the wackiest hotels in the world, and we dug up a few more.

Whatever you do, don’t forget your camera.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.