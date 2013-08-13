The 9 Weirdest Foods In New York City

You don’t have to travel to a foreign country to find some seriously strange snacks.
There are actually a number of bizarre culinary creations right here in New York, as our friends at Zagat well know. They came up with a list of the nine weirdest foods you can find in the city.
Some are completely novel ideas while others are new spins on old favourites, but all of them are mouthwateringly delicious.
Insect aficionados can now enjoy their bugs Mexican-style. Antojeria La Popular opened in January, and already their cricket taco is making a splash in the New York food scene.
There's no pretense at all -- you'll know you're eating bugs -- but they're satisfyingly crunchy among the smooth guacamole and, just as an added perk, a great source of protein.
Having one of Sugar Factory's candy goblets is like getting a sugar rush in a boozy, bottomless glass. Name a candy, and it's more likely than not that Sugar Factory has made a 60-ounce drink out of it.
Favourites include the Lollipop Passion, a tropical concoction with twisted lollies in it, and the Energy Bear, decked out in gummi bears and spiked with Red Bull.
Dominique Ansel may still be getting most of his traffic from cronut-crazed fans, but we tried his newest creation, the frozen s'more, and it's even better.
The $US7 snack is a hybrid of vanilla custard ice cream and a caramelized marshmallow which is made to order, with a blowtorch, by Ansel himself.
Eight Turn Crêpe believes crepes are great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and easy to eat, especially when the fillings come in a crepe cone like theirs do.
There are 30 choices to pick from, either sweet or savory, and the crepes are made from rice flour, so they're 100 per cent gluten-free.
OddFellows was named for its odd flavours -- try chorizo caramel swirl or sesame kumquat pumpernickel, for example -- but their latest flavour takes it to a new level.
The geniuses at OddFellows announced the foie gras peanut butter cocoa flavour on their Twitter handle on July 31 using the hashtag #secretmenu. By the next day it was gone, and in high demand.
The Ramen Burger has received so much attention that it's being hailed as the new Cronut. Consisting of a patty, shoyu sauce, arugula and scallions on a crispy ramen noodle bun, it was invented by Keizo Shimamoto, a blogger with a serious love of ramen.
Shimamoto made 150 Ramen Burgers for the Smorgasburg debut, which sold out almost instantly.
Tres Carnes' menu is standard for any Tex-Mex establishment, but once a week they have a special they call the 'weekly smoke,' where they smoke and serve a more unusual meat.
In the past they've served low-and-slow smoked bison, beef cheeks, and even antelope, which you can order as a bowl, burrito, or taco.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.