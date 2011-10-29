DRINK UP: The 13 Weirdest Bars In The World

Photo: Christian Steen via Flickr
Some people don’t care where they drink as long as the booze is flowing.These 13 bars are a great watering holes for people who want their drinks served in an unusual setting.
From a bar where the decor is made of skeletons, to a Singaporean spot that resembles a hospital, there are some really strange places to drink out there.
The Clinic Bar, Clarke Quay, Singapore
If you want to fall in love with a doctor, this bar might be for you.
The Clinic Bar has wheelchairs, hospital beds and dentist chairs for patrons to sit on.
If you're looking to receive a clean bill of health from your doctor, you should probably stay clear of this place, since their idea of 'hospital food' is a burger paired with a beer.
Alux, Playa del Carmen Quintana Roo, México
This 10,000 year old cave is a hot spot in Mexico.
At Alux Caverna Restaurant Lounge, listen to live music and sit on rocks while socializing with friends.
This is hardly the most bizarre bar, but the ambiance is cool enough to make our list.
Eternity, Truskavets, Ukraine
This huge 66-foot long, 20-foot wide and 20-foot high coffin is the bar Eternity. And the undertakers are hoping this bar/restaurant takes the title for 'World's Largest Coffin.'
Inside, there are wreaths and human-sized coffins decorating the bar. Each table has a single candle, adding to the somber mood.
On the menu, you can order items named after local mourning rituals such as 'Nine Day' and '40 Day' salad.
Floyd's Pelican Bar, Treasure Beach Negril, Jamaica
Wait along the coast near Jake's boutique hotel, and your boat captain will arrive.
Hop in and make your way to Floyd's Pelican Bar -- a hut bar that's a quarter mile out to sea.
The bar itself is in the middle of a sand bar and made completely of drift wood.
The Absolut IceBar, Stockholm, Sweden
Have a drink, on ice.
The Absolut IceBar in Stockholm ices your drink, the bar and your seat.
Management sets the inside of the bar to 23 degree Fahrenheit, keeping things nice and chilly.
To keep patrons from freezing, they provide parkas with fur lining.
The Big Baobab, Modjadjiskloof, Limpopo Province, South Africa
The Big Baobab is located on Sunland Farm in South Africa, famous for its trees.
The Sunland Big Baobab tree is carbon dated to be around 6,000 years old, and they when hit 1,000 years old they begin to hollow inside.
Inside the Big Baobab caverns and caves are now a tourist spot with a bar inside.
Blue Lagoon Spa, Iceland
At the Blue Lagoon Spa, treatments can be administered while you enjoy a drink.
Guests can order a Blue Lagoon cocktail, or the Energy shot, which is a 'refreshing vitamin injection for soul and body.'
While soaking in the water, there are treatments, too. The algae in the water diminishes the breakdown of collagen and the volcano scrub stimulates the removal of the dead skin cells.
Museum HR Giger Bar, Gruyères, Switzerland
The Museum HR Giger Bar would be the perfect place for a Halloween party. The decor is made completely of skeletons.
Double arches of vertebrae crisscross the vaulted ceiling inside the bar.
Kind of spooky, if you ask us.
The Jumbo Stay, Stockholm, Sweden
This hostel/bar is inside an old aeroplane.
The Jumbo Stay is open 24/7 right outside the Stockholm Arlanda Airport. Catch some shut-eye or just pop in for a drink.
You'll feel like you're sitting in first class.
The minuscule of Sound, Hackney, London
The World's Smallest Night Club enjoys being small, and in turn exclusive.
The club, officially called The minuscule of Sound ,was declared the tiniest night club in 2000 by the Guinness Book of World Records.
It fits only 14 people (including the DJ) in an area of 4 by 8 feet.
Cova d'en Xoroi, Illes Balears, Spain
Cova d'en Xoroi provides the ambiance of rock climbing to its patrons.
There's an outdoor drinking area that over looks the southern coast of Spain, and inside there's a cave grotto to socialize in.
The Red Sea Star, Eilat, Israel
The Red Sea Star provides dining and drinks under the waters of the Red Sea of the coast of Eilat.
The bar and restaurant touts itself as 'a dry diving experience,' allowing patrons to observe the real underwater world of the Red Sea during the day or night.
Vampire Cafe, Ginza, Tokyo
Vampire Cafe provides a dark, bloody atmosphere for drinking and dining, perfect for blood-suckers.
The rooms are themed after classic Vampire traits or accessories, such as 'Coffin,' 'Alter,' 'Victim,' and 'Cross' rooms.
