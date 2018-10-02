Search

33 words you won’t believe are actually in the dictionary

Talia Lakritz
A person jumps off a cliff. The photo includes the word 'YOLO' in red letters.
Believe it or not, ‘YOLO’ is a real word. Fred Marie/Art In All Of Us/Corbis via Getty Images
“Bae” is a term of endearment.
'Salt bae' sprinkles salt on a plate of food.
Salt bae works his magic. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Definition: A boyfriend or girlfriend; a romantic or sexual partner. Originally and chiefly as a term of endearment or affectionate form of address.
“Bridey” is another way of saying bride-like.
A wedding dress.
A wedding dress. Thibault Camus/AP
Definition: Like a bride; resembling that of a bride.
“Dumpster fire” can have a more metaphorical definition.
A dumpster burning during a protest.
A dumpster burning during a protest. Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters
Definition: A fire in a dumpster, or a chaotic or disastrously mishandled situation.
“Jerkface” might be used in a heated argument.
A woman with an annoyed expression, arms crossed, looks at a man.
Someone is being a jerkface. Dean Drobot/Shutterstock
Definition: An irritating, despicable, or contemptible person. Chiefly as a term of abuse.
“Noob” began as video-game slang.
Playing Grand Theft Auto.
New to the game. Cate Gillon/Getty Images
Definition: Originally and often in online contexts: a person new to or inexperienced in a particular sphere or activity, especially computing or video games.
Cocktail parties can be “schmoozefests.”
An outdoor cocktail party. Glasses of wine in the foreground and people talking in the background.
A schmoozefest. Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Definition: An event, meeting, etc, involving a great deal of schmoozing, especially one at which people chat in an ingratiating or insincere way.
Comedians have been known to do “spit takes.”
Stephen Colbert does a spit take.
Stephen Colbert does a spit take in Washington DC in 2010. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS
Definition: An act of suddenly spitting out the liquid one is drinking as a reaction to something surprising or funny, especially as a technique in comedic acting.
When something is trending in the “Twittersphere,” it will probably show up on your feed.
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.
People using Twitter. Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo/Reuters
Definition: The notional environment in which people use the social networking service Twitter; such people considered collectively.
A “bro hug” is not significantly different from a regular hug.
Two basketball players hug each other.
A bro hug. Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images
Definition: a friendly embrace between two men.
“YOLO” became part of popular culture when Drake released his song “The Motto (YOLO)” in 2012.
Bungee jumping.
Because YOLO. PomInOz/Shutterstock
Definition: “You only live once;” used to express the view that one should make the most of the present moment without worrying about the future (often as a rationale for impulsive or reckless behavior).
“Adorbs” is a shortened form of “adorable.”
A close-up photo of a cat.
An adorable kitten. Photo by Wang He/Getty Images
Definition: arousing great delight; cute or adorable.
Smartphones made “selfies” popular.
A boy takes a selfie with Queen Elizabeth.
Taking a selfie with Queen Elizabeth. Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Definition: a photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically one taken with a smartphone or webcam and shared via social media.
“Fuhgeddaboudit” is a popular saying on “The Sopranos.”
A scene from 'The Sopranos.'
‘The Sopranos.’ HBO
Definition: forget about it (used to indicate that a scenario is unlikely or undesirable).
While used for decades, “yas” became better known through a viral video in the 2010s where a Lady Gaga fan expressed his admiration for the star.
Lady Gaga performs onstage.
Yaaas, Gaga. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Definition: expressing great pleasure or excitement.
“Vom,” in other words, is vomit.
A person leans over a toilet.
Not fun. michaelheim/Shutterstock
Definition: vomit.
Some people might have stronger “gaydar” than others.
Rainbow flags at New York Pride.
New York Pride. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Definition: the supposed ability of homosexuals to recognize one another by means of very slight indications.
When it’s not a phone or a tablet, it’s a “phablet.”
A woman uses a tablet.
A ‘phablet.’ Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock
Definition: a smartphone having a screen which is intermediate in size between that of a typical smartphone and a tablet computer.
Designer Betsey Johnson is an example of a “glam-ma.”
Betsey Johnson holds up a pink onesie.
Betsey Johnson. Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Definition: a glamorous grandmother, especially one who is relatively young or fashion-conscious.
“Worstest” is an actual word.
A purple car is pulled over by a police car.
Getting a ticket is the worstest. Shutterstock
Definition: worst in emphatic use.
Some arguments can be settled with a “dance-off.”
'Napoleon Dynamite' having a dance-off with himself.
‘Napoleon Dynamite’ having a dance-off with himself. Fox Searchlight Pictures
Definition: a competition, or a round in a competition, in which a number of dancers compete against each other until a winner is declared.
“Emojis” have changed the way we communicate.
WhatsApp emoji displayed on a phone screen.
The emoji featured on WhatsApp. Edoardo Maggio/Business Insider
Definition: a small digital image or icon used to express an idea, emotion, etc.
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are “besties.”
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King pose at an event.
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Definition: best friends.
“Bookaholics” can never have too many books.
A man sits and reads in a library.
So many books. Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
Definition: a habitual and prolific reader; a compulsive book buyer.
Miley Cyrus made waves when she began to “twerk” at the 2013 VMAs.
Miley Cyrus performs onstage.
Miley Cyrus performs. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for MTV
Definition: dance to popular music in a sexually provocative manner involving thrusting hip movements and a low, squatting stance.
“Vlog” is short for “video blog.”
A man holds up a Popeyes chicken sandwich.
Vlogs of YouTubers reviewing viral food trends are especially popular. Eric Gay/AP
Definition: a personal website or social media account where a person regularly posts short videos.
“Glamping” puts regular camping to shame.
A tent with a large bed and balcony.
Not your average tent. Business Insider
Definition: a form of camping involving accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping.
People get “hangry” when they haven’t eaten.
A woman bites into an apple.
Snacks are crucial. Max Rossi/Reuters
Definition: bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger.
“Binge-watching” has become a national pastime.
A laptop open to Netflix.
Just one more episode. Shutterstock
Definition: to watch multiple episodes of (a television program) in rapid succession, typically by means of DVDs or digital streaming.
“Puggles” are, to use another new word, “adorbs.”
Two puggles cuddling.
Too cute for words. Elizabeth Winterbourne/Shutterstock
Definition: a dog that is a cross-breed of a pug and a beagle.
“MacGyver,” a popular show in the ’80s, became a verb.
A still from the hit TV show 'MacGyver.'
‘MacGyver.’ ABC
Definition: to construct, fix, or modify something in an improvised or inventive way, typically by making use of whatever items are at hand.
“Adulting” also became a verb.
A woman cooking on the stove.
One might say that cooking dinner is ‘adulting.’ PeopleImages/Getty Images
Definition: to become, be, or behave as an adult; to carry out the mundane or everyday tasks that are a necessary part of adult life.
Many films and TV shows imagine what would happen in a “zombocalypse.”
A still showing zombies from Netflix's 'Army of the Dead.'
A still from ‘s ‘Army of the Dead.’ Netflix
Definition: An imaginary event (as in a film, etc.) in which the world is taken over by zombies.
To “glitter bomb” someone is a harmless but devious prank.
Wrestlers Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin. Maryse is covered in glitter.
A scene from the reality show ‘Miz and Mrs.’ USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Definition: to disperse a shower of glitter over (someone or something) as a prank or as part of a political protest.
