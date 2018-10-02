33 words you won’t believe are actually in the dictionary

- The Oxford English Dictionary adds new words on a regular basis to reflect new cultural phenomena.
- Fans of “The Sopranos” will be happy to see “Fuhgeddaboudit” in the dictionary.
- Words like “vom” and “bridey” may raise some eyebrows.
“Bae” is a term of endearment.
Definition: A boyfriend or girlfriend; a romantic or sexual partner. Originally and chiefly as a term of endearment or affectionate form of address.
“Bridey” is another way of saying bride-like.
Definition: Like a bride; resembling that of a bride.
“Dumpster fire” can have a more metaphorical definition.
Definition: A fire in a dumpster, or a chaotic or disastrously mishandled situation.
“Jerkface” might be used in a heated argument.
Definition: An irritating, despicable, or contemptible person. Chiefly as a term of abuse.
“Noob” began as video-game slang.
Definition: Originally and often in online contexts: a person new to or inexperienced in a particular sphere or activity, especially computing or video games.
Cocktail parties can be “schmoozefests.”
Definition: An event, meeting, etc, involving a great deal of schmoozing, especially one at which people chat in an ingratiating or insincere way.
Comedians have been known to do “spit takes.”
Definition: An act of suddenly spitting out the liquid one is drinking as a reaction to something surprising or funny, especially as a technique in comedic acting.
When something is trending in the “Twittersphere,” it will probably show up on your feed.
Definition: The notional environment in which people use the social networking service Twitter; such people considered collectively.
A “bro hug” is not significantly different from a regular hug.
Definition: a friendly embrace between two men.
“YOLO” became part of popular culture when Drake released his song “The Motto (YOLO)” in 2012.
Definition: “You only live once;” used to express the view that one should make the most of the present moment without worrying about the future (often as a rationale for impulsive or reckless behavior).
“Adorbs” is a shortened form of “adorable.”
Definition: arousing great delight; cute or adorable.
Smartphones made “selfies” popular.
Definition: a photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically one taken with a smartphone or webcam and shared via social media.
“Fuhgeddaboudit” is a popular saying on “The Sopranos.”
Definition: forget about it (used to indicate that a scenario is unlikely or undesirable).
While used for decades, “yas” became better known through a viral video in the 2010s where a Lady Gaga fan expressed his admiration for the star.
Definition: expressing great pleasure or excitement.
“Vom,” in other words, is vomit.
Definition: vomit.
Some people might have stronger “gaydar” than others.
Definition: the supposed ability of homosexuals to recognize one another by means of very slight indications.
When it’s not a phone or a tablet, it’s a “phablet.”
Definition: a smartphone having a screen which is intermediate in size between that of a typical smartphone and a tablet computer.
Designer Betsey Johnson is an example of a “glam-ma.”
Definition: a glamorous grandmother, especially one who is relatively young or fashion-conscious.
“Worstest” is an actual word.
Definition: worst in emphatic use.
Some arguments can be settled with a “dance-off.”
Definition: a competition, or a round in a competition, in which a number of dancers compete against each other until a winner is declared.
“Emojis” have changed the way we communicate.
Definition: a small digital image or icon used to express an idea, emotion, etc.
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are “besties.”
Definition: best friends.
“Bookaholics” can never have too many books.
Definition: a habitual and prolific reader; a compulsive book buyer.
Miley Cyrus made waves when she began to “twerk” at the 2013 VMAs.
Definition: dance to popular music in a sexually provocative manner involving thrusting hip movements and a low, squatting stance.
“Vlog” is short for “video blog.”
Definition: a personal website or social media account where a person regularly posts short videos.
“Glamping” puts regular camping to shame.
Definition: a form of camping involving accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping.
People get “hangry” when they haven’t eaten.
Definition: bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger.
“Binge-watching” has become a national pastime.
Definition: to watch multiple episodes of (a television program) in rapid succession, typically by means of DVDs or digital streaming.
“Puggles” are, to use another new word, “adorbs.”
Definition: a dog that is a cross-breed of a pug and a beagle.
“MacGyver,” a popular show in the ’80s, became a verb.
Definition: to construct, fix, or modify something in an improvised or inventive way, typically by making use of whatever items are at hand.
“Adulting” also became a verb.
Definition: to become, be, or behave as an adult; to carry out the mundane or everyday tasks that are a necessary part of adult life.
Many films and TV shows imagine what would happen in a “zombocalypse.”
Definition: An imaginary event (as in a film, etc.) in which the world is taken over by zombies.
To “glitter bomb” someone is a harmless but devious prank.
Definition: to disperse a shower of glitter over (someone or something) as a prank or as part of a political protest.